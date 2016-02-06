FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nebraska 87, Rutgers 63
February 6, 2016 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Nebraska 87, Rutgers 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nebraska 87, Rutgers 63

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska ended a three-game losing streak with an 87-63 victory Rutgers on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, but lost senior forward Shavon Shields to a scary injury with 8:48 remaining in the game.

Shields was strapped to a gurney and carted off the court while he made no apparent movement. He landed hard on his head and neck area while being undercut after falling for a pump fake.

Trainer R.J. Pietig said Shields was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Nebraska (13-11, 5-6 in the Big Ten) led 72-55 at the time. Shields finished with 17 points, and he was given a standing ovation as medics took him off the court.

Freshman guard Corey Sanders scored 28 points to lead Rutgers (6-18, 0-11).

The Scarlet Knights were coming off a triple-overtime home loss on Wednesday night to Illinois, and have lost 25 straight Big Ten Conference regular-season games.

Nebraska ended the first half on an 18-3 run and held Rutgers without a field goal over the final 7:35 before halftime.

A switch to a 2-3 zone defense lifted Nebraska’s defense, which had been giving up easy lanes to the basket, mostly for Sanders, who had 16 points in the game’s first 11:07.

