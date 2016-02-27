Preview: Rutgers at Northwestern

Northwestern looks to move back into the win column when it hosts struggling Rutgers on Saturday. The Wildcats started the season with a bang but have dropped eight of their last 10 games, including a 72-63 loss to Michigan on Wednesday, and are guaranteed to finish with a losing record in Big Ten play for the 12th consecutive season.

Northwestern has been held to 63 points or fewer in its last four games as it hopes to break out of its scoring slump and improve to 6-1 all-time versus the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers is still searching for its first conference victory of the season after an 83-61 setback to lowly Minnesota on Tuesday. The Scarlet Knights have lost 30 straight Big Ten games dating back to last season, including 17 consecutive road contests, and they hope to turn their fortunes around by earning their first victory since beating UMass Lowell 89-66 on Dec. 28. “We have a lot of weaknesses,” Rutgers forward D.J. Foreman told reporters. “We have to keep our dignity because that’s all we have at the end of the day.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT RUTGERS (6-22, 0-15 Big Ten): Foreman led the way with 13 points and 11 rebounds to notch his second double-double of the season in the loss to Minnesota. Big Ten Freshman of the Year candidate Corey Sanders, who leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring (16.2). assists (4.1) and steals (1.7), will serve the final game of his two-week suspension for violating team rules. Rutgers head coach Eddie Jordan revealed that Ibrahima Diallo, who has missed the last 18 games with a fractured foot, should return to the lineup while Greg Lewis will likely be in uniform after missing the Minnesota game with a knee injury.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (17-11, 5-10): Senior center Alex Olah scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the first half while Aaron Falzon knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 14 points in the loss to Michigan. “I was looking to be aggressive and make some plays,” Olah told reporters. “It wasn’t good enough for us to win and that’s disappointing.” Tre Demps also added 14 points and Bryant McIntosh dished out seven assists to move past Dave Sobolewski into sixth place on the Wildcats’ all-time assists list with 335.

TIP-INS

1. McIntosh ranks second in the Big Ten with 6.4 assists per game heading into Saturday’s action.

2. Rutgers has lost 15 consecutive games overall.

3. The Scarlet Knights have lost their eight Big Ten road games by an average margin of 22.5 points.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 76, Rutgers 63