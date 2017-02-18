Northwestern looks to stay on track for its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday in a Big Ten clash. The Wildcats upset 10th-ranked Wisconsin 66-59 on Feb. 12 to strengthen their tournament resume, but were unable to follow up on their impressive victory as they dropped a 74-64 decision to No. 24 Maryland on Wednesday, and they hope to get back into the win column by beating the Scarlet Knights for the fourth consecutive time.

"There's going to be no overlooking these guys," Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. "Our guys know what Rutgers brings and even though their record doesn't show it they've played a lot of teams really tough." The Scarlet Knights thought they had turned the corner after an impressive 70-68 road win against Penn State on Feb. 4, but have gone on to drop three straight games, including a 74-55 setback to No. 16 Purdue on Tuesday. Five of Rutgers' last nine losses have come by single digits, which is a significant improvement on last season when they dropped seven Big Ten games by 25 or more points.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT RUTGERS (13-14, 2-12 Big Ten): Junior guard Nigel Johnson went 5-of-6 from 3-point range en route to a career-high 23 points in the loss to Purdue to finish in double figures for the 17th time this season. Deshawn Freeman added 12 points and five rebounds while the normally reliable Corey Sanders was held to seven points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field, "(Johnson) stepped up and kept us hanging around a little bit because of his efforts," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell told reporters. "It was nice to have him but we needed someone else to join the party with him."

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (19-7, 8-5): Freshman guard Isiah Brown set a career high with 19 points to go along with four rebounds off the bench in the loss to Maryland. Dererk Pardon added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Vic Law produced 12 points and eight rebounds but Bryant McIntosh, who was plagued by foul trouble, was held to nine points after averaging 22.3 in his previous four games. Scottie Lindsey, who is the Wildcats' leading scorer at 15.4 points per game, missed his fourth consecutive contest due to mono and remains out indefinitely.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern is 7-1 all-time versus Rutgers.

2. The Wildcats are ranked tied for seventh nationally in blocked shots per game (5.8).

3. The Scarlet Knights have dropped 16 of their last 17 Big Ten road games since 2015-16.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 72, Rutgers 63