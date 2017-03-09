Sixth-seeded Northwestern looks to make a deep run in the Big Ten tournament when it takes on 14th-seeded Rutgers in a second-round contest Thursday in Washington, D.C. The Wildcats all but cemented a place in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history following a 67-65 win against Michigan on March 1, which was their school-record 21st victory of the season.

Northwestern has won each of its last four meetings with Rutgers, including both matchups in 2016-17, and hopes to continue its dominance in the series by advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014. Rutgers won its first-ever Big Ten tournament game when it knocked off 11th-seeded Ohio State 66-57 on Wednesday. The Scarlet Knights, who are ranked 10th nationally in rebounding and won the battle of the boards 47-31 to notch back-to-back conference victories for the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15, hope to continue their Cinderella run with their first triumph over Northwestern in more than 14 years. "A good win for our program and really proud of our guys," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell told reporters after Wednesday's victory. "To outrebound a team by 16 just goes to show that everybody chipped in."

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT RUTGERS (15-17): Nigel Johnson went 8-of-8 from the foul line en route to 21 points off the bench to help the Scarlet Knights shock Ohio State. Deshawn Freeman added 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds, including five on the offensive end, to finish in double figures for the 18th time this season and 23rd in his career. Rutgers received an unlikely contribution from freshman Issa Thiam, who scored eight points after being held scoreless in three of his previous four games.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (21-10): Bryant McIntosh was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team after averaging 14.6 points and a league-best 5.4 assists in the regular season. Scottie Lindsey is second in scoring at 14 points per game but has been held to 7.6 over his last five contests since returning from a bout of mononucleosis in mid-February. "He's gutting it out, there's no question, as he's definitely lost shape and lost conditioning with three weeks out," coach Chris Collins told reporters. "He's moving a lot better and is getting very close to being back to 100 percent."

TIP-INS

1. The winner takes on third-seeded Maryland in the quarterfinals on Friday.

2. McIntosh is averaging 19 points and five assists over his last 10 games.

3. Rutgers is ranked third nationally in offensive rebounds at 14.6 per contest.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 75, Rutgers 68