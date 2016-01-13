Preview: Rutgers at Ohio State

OhioState had won seven straight and was playing championship-caliber defense beforebeing outplayed in every facet of the game at Indiana on Sunday. The Buckeyeslook to get back on the winning track Wednesday when they host a Rutgers teamthat has won only two Big Ten games since joining the conference last season and is coming off its own lopsided loss to Nebraska on Saturday.

OhioState’s winning streak came crashing down in a humiliating way whenthe Buckeyes fell behind 10-0 and trailed by 30 points at halftime -- thelargest deficit in a Big Ten game since 1996. “When you’re coaching longenough, every now and then you have a game like this,” Ohio State coach Thad Mattatold reporters. “To say it’s your worst nightmare, this was, but we just didn’thave it today.” Rutgers coach Eddie Jordan understands when Matta talks about“worst nightmare” because the Scarlet Knights were beatenat home by Nebraska 90-56, the most lopsided loss in the 38-year history of theRutgers Athletic Center. “It’s not the numbers -- it’s the effort,” Jordan told reporters.“After a while you don’t play to the score or the time when you’re down somuch. You have to play with effort and with some discipline.”

TV:6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUTOHIO STATE (11-6, 3-1 Big Ten): Freshman point guard JaQuan Lyle was the lonebright spot against Indiana, scoring a career-high 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Withthe outcome already decided, Matta inserted fellow first-year point guard A.J. Harris intothe lineup with positive results and the coach saying both players could seesignificant action at the same time. The Buckeyes have four players who averagedouble figures and are ranked 10th nationally in blocked shots and 19th infield-goal defense at 38.1 percent.

ABOUTRUTGERS (6-11, 0-4): The Scarlet Knights have been depleted by injuries asShaquille Doorson, Ibrahima Diallo, Deshawn Freeman and Jonathan Laurent havecombined to miss 37 games. Mike Williams has shouldered added responsibilityand responded with a 22-point performance against Nebraska. Doorsonand Diallo will remain sidelined with foot injuries, Freeman’s status is amystery to those close to the program and Laurent will be a gametime decision, as will center Greg Lewis (4.4 ppg., 5.1 reboundsper game), who banged his knee against Nebraska.

TIP-INS

1. OhioState G Kam Williams scored only five points against Indiana after coming offthe bench the previous two games and recording 31 points.

2. Rutgersleading scorer Corey Sanders went 2-of-12 and 0-of-5 from 3-point range againstNebraska.

3. OhioState’s leading scorer Marc Loving (14.7 ppg) is 26-of-77 from 3-point rangefor the season, but has gone two straight games without connecting from beyond thearc.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 81, Rutgers 62