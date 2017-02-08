Success in conference play has been incredibly hard to come by for Rutgers since joining the Big Ten 2 1/2 years ago, so finding a way to grind out a victory has to be considered a huge step in the right direction. Coming off their first road win in league action since leaving the American Athletic Conference following the 2013-14 campaign, the Scarlet Knights try to make it two in a row Wednesday when they visit Ohio State.

Rutgers has shown noticeable signs of improvement under first-year coach Steve Pikiell despite sitting at the bottom of the Big Ten standings with a 2-9 mark, standing one win away from matching the program's number of conference victories over its last two years combined. The Scarlet Knights found their first road win in 24 league games Saturday at Penn State, improving to 5-42 overall in the Big Ten with a 70-68 triumph in Happy Valley after nearly blowing a 13-point second-half advantage. The Buckeyes have stabilized themselves after dropping their first four Big Ten contests, winning four of their last seven overall. Ohio State may have recorded its most impressive victory of the season Saturday at Michigan, using a 42-24 advantage on the boards to overcome a 4-for-19 effort beyond the arc and 16 turnovers to pull out a 70-66 win.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT RUTGERS (13-11, 2-9 Big Ten): Leading scorer Corey Sanders (13 points per game) tied a career high with four 3-pointers en route to a season-high tying 25 points while also matching another season high with six rebounds; the sophomore guard has scored exactly 25 points in both of the Scarlet Knights' league victories. Following a five-game slump in which he shot 36.6 percent and averaged 9.2 points, junior forward Deshawn Freeman (11.5 points, 8.5 boards) is 14-for-22 from the field and averaging 16 points to go along with 10.5 rebounds over his last two outings. Rutgers outrebounded Penn State 39-27 and ranks fourth in the country with 42.2 boards per game, but its Big Ten-worst free-throw percentage (62.5; 337th in Division I) took another hit with a 13-for-23 effort.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (14-10, 4-7): Junior forward Jae’Sean Tate (team-high 14.2 points, 6.2 rebounds), has shot at least 50 percent in six straight outings and is one of two major-conference players 6-4 or shorter averaging more than six boards per game. Trevor Thompson (10.6 points, team-high 9.3 rebounds, team-high 1.7 blocks) ranks second in the conference in rebounding and has the second-most double-doubles (eight) among players averaging fewer than 23 minutes. Marc Loving (11.9 points), JaQuan Lyle (11.8) and Kam Williams (10.1) round out the group of five Buckeyes averaging at least 10 points; Loving is 16 rebounds shy and Lyle is 23 points away from becoming the 26th and 27th Buckeyes with 1,000 points and 500 boards in their careers.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State has won all three meetings since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten, including a 94-68 victory in the team's only meeting in Columbus last season.

2. Rutgers' 70 points against Penn State on Saturday was its highest offensive output in a conference game this season.

3. Tate is averaging 18.7 points on 24-of-32 from the field and 7.7 rebounds in three career meetings against the Scarlet Knights.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 66, Rutgers 59