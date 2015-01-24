Preview: Rutgers at Penn State

Rutgers looks to snap a three-game skid and sweep the regular-season series with Penn State when it visits University Park on Saturday. After shocking No. 5 Wisconsin, the Scarlet Knights dropped single-digit contests to Maryland, Minnesota and Michigan. Rutgers edged Penn State 50-46 earlier in the month at home.

The Nittany Lions are off to a dismal start to the conference season, winless in six starts after going 12-1 in non-conference play. Penn State has gotten little offense from anyone other than D.J. Newbill, who entering Thursday was fifth in the nation averaging 21.9 points. The Lions have been close in the last five outings, losing one in overtime and the other four by an average of 5.5 points.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU.

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-10, 2-5 Big Ten): The Knights were No. 83 in the Daily RPI ranking entering Thursday with a strength of schedule rated 14th nationally. That difficult slate has taken its toll lately as Rutgers, which averages 59.7 points and shoots 39.8 percent from the field, has wilted down the stretch in close games. The Scarlet Knights blew a late five-point lead against Michigan in its last outing, shooting 35.8 percent from the floor.

ABOUT PENN STATE (12-7, 0-6): Guard John Johnson, who was fifth on the team in scoring and led the squad in 3-point shooting percentage, was suspended from the team for violating team rules earlier in the month. The Nittany Lions are 7-2 at home and sold out their latest game, but the attendance caused a dispute because school officials curtain off the top part of the arena due to the usually poor attendance figures. That day, however, more than a thousand fans were turned away because the curtains were still in place costing a desperate squad even more support.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers is 8-24 all-time at Penn State, but has won the last three meetings, including a 76-71 NIT decision on March 14, 2006.

2. Rutgers (minus-2.2) and Penn State (plus-2.6) are the worst teams in the Big Ten in scoring margin.

3. Miles Mack leads Rutgers in scoring at 14.7 points, 13th-best in the conference.

PREDICTION: Penn State 74, Rutgers 70