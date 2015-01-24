Penn State 79, Rutgers 51: D.J. Newbill scored 23 points and the host Nittany Lions rolled to their first Big Ten win of the season.

Brandon Taylor added 16 points for Penn State (13-7, 1-6 Big Ten) which snapped a six-game slide. Shep Garner added 13 points for the Nittany Lions, who hit 10 of their 20 3-point attempts.

Kadeem Jack scored 19 points to pace Rutgers (10-11, 2-6), which has lost four straight since stunning then-No. 4 Wisconsin. Myles Mack added eight points and four rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, who led only in the game’s opening minutes.

Taylor had 13 and Newbill had 12 in the first half as the Nittany Lions took a 41-28 lead into the break. Jack hit 6-of-7 field goals and had 14 for the Scarlet Knights but Penn State took the lead hitting seven 3-pointers before intermission.

Garner opened the second half with another 3-pointer and the Nittany Lions rolled from there. Newbill followed with a three-point play soon after to give Penn State a 52-30 advantage and Rutgers never got the deficit under 20 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Geno Thorpe had a game-high five assists for Penn State. ... The Lions’ starters didn’t have a turnover in the first half and finished with just two for the game. ... Rutgers defeated Penn State 50-46 at home earlier in the season.