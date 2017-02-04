Rutgers holds on to stop Penn State

Rutgers lost 10 of 11 and was 0-23 on the road in conference play since joining the Big Ten in 2014. That was until Saturday when Corey Sanders scored 25 points and the Scarlet Knights hung on to beat Penn State 70-68 at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

Penn State, down for most the game and by as many as 13 midway through the second half, went on a late run, taking advantage of Rutgers' miscues to nearly complete the comeback.

With Rutgers nursing a double-digit lead, Payton Banks and Tony Carr sparked a 16-4 run late to get the Nittany Lions within two at 64-62.

But Sanders' floating jumper put Rutgers up 66-62. Carr missed a layup with 1:20 left and C.J. Gettys went to the stripe after being fouled as the shot clock was expiring. Gettys made a pair to put Rutgers back up 68-62 with under 50 seconds left.

Sanders went back to the line and made 1 of 2 attempts. Penn State had one last chance, but Carr's layup attempt was blocked and Rutgers road curse was over.

The Nittany Lions (12-12, 4-7 Big Ten) were coming off a triple-overtime loss to Indiana on Wednesday and it was evident as Penn State entered Saturday's game a step slower than the more refreshed Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers crashed the offensive boards and had 17 second-chance points. Deshawn Freeman did a lot of the damage compiling 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Scarlet Knights (13-11, 2-9) held Penn State to 26.9 percent from the field and shot 48 percent in the first 20 minutes as they opened up a 35-29 lead at intermission.

If not for Shep Garner's 17 first-half points, the Nittany Lions would have been in a deeper hole. Garner led the Nittany Lions with 24 points but got little help from his teammates. Carr finished with 17 points and Banks, Penn State's third leading scorer was held to just one 3-point jumper.