Preview: Rutgers at Purdue

Center A.J. Hammons has set the tone for Purdue lately, helping the Boilermakers win seven of their last eight heading into Thursday’s home game against Rutgers. Hammons, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week, is averaging 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and three blocks and has been more productive since Purdue’s loss to Illinois on Jan. 21. “(Hammons has) done a better job of being patient and not getting frustrated when things don’t go his way and continuing to make plays,” coach Matt Painter said after Saturday’s win at Indiana.

The 7-foot junior needs three points for 1,000 career points and is trying to become the third player in conference history to lead the league in blocked shots in three straight seasons. The big man will cause big problems for the struggling Scarlet Knights, who are averaging just 54 points during an 11-game losing streak. A Purdue win will be key as the Boilermakers will try to remain among the league’s top four and earn a double-bye in the upcoming conference tournament.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-18, 2-13 Big Ten): Myles Mack averages 13.8 points, and Kadeem Jack adds 12.6 but the Scarlet Knights ranked 341st nationally out of 351 teams in scoring (58.1 points) and 335th in shooting (38.7 percent). “You can defend time and time and time again, but if you don’t score, it takes the winds out of your sails a bit even at the defensive end,” coach Eddie Jordan told the Lafayette Journal and Courier this week. Last-place Rutgers, which is 0-7 in road conference games, has only outrebounded Purdue (42-35) in its last eight games.

ABOUT PURDUE (18-9, 10-4): The Boilermakers have used a strong defense - which is ranked second in Big Ten games in shooting defense (39.1 percent) and third in scoring (62.2) after holding six straight opponents to 63 points or fewer - to climb into a fourth-place tie with Michigan State. Hammons, who is closing in on Joe Barry Carroll’s single-season record of 105 blocks, and 7-2 freshman Isaac Haas (8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds off the bench) protect the basket. The Boilermakers, who won 61-51 at Rutgers on Feb. 12, also get 10.7 points from Rapheal Davis and 9.4 points and 2.5 assists from Jon Octeus.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers is 1-5 against Purdue and its only win was on Dec. 4, 1975, during the Scarlet Knights’ 31-0 start on the way to a Final Four appearance. Jordan was a junior guard on that team.

2. Purdue, which is 16-0 when it attempts more free throws than opponents, has made more free throws (135) than opponents have attempted (128) during the past eight games.

3. Hammons is shooting a league-best 63 percent from the floor in Big Ten action.

PREDICTION: Purdue 65, Rutgers 52