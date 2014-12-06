Preview: Rutgers at Seton Hall

Former Big East and longtime New Jersey rivals will hook up when Rutgers visits Seton Hall on Saturday. The schools ensured the rivalry would continue when the Scarlet Knights left for the Big Ten by entering in an eight-year pact with alternating sites, and this season will be playing the first Garden State Hardwood Classic. The Pirates are off to a better start than their Garden State counterparts and will be trying to earn their seventh straight win to begin the season.

Rutgers has alternated wins and losses in the last five games but is coming off a 69-64 win at Clemson as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Scarlet Knights were a popular pick to finish at the bottom of the 14-team Big Ten, but a consistent effort from Junior Etou, who scored a career-high 20 points at Clemson, and Myles Mack could brighten the outlook. Seton Hall is looking for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2006 and is putting together a strong resume already with a Paradise Jam title.

TV: Noon ET, MSG, Fox Sports Networks

ABOUT RUTGERS (4-3): Senior point guard Mack is leading the team in scoring (14 points) and assists (five) and handed out eight assists without a turnover against Clemson. “Myles Mack was key - kept us organized, kept us calm under fire, ran sets for everybody and got people in the right spots,” Scarlet Knights coach Eddie Jordan told reporters. “The right tempo, the right pace, and yet when it was time for him to score and we needed him, he took great shots and was very selective to get into a scoring mode.” Etou has scored in double figures in five of the last six games and is averaging 7.7 rebounds.

ABOUT SETON HALL (6-0): The Pirates are getting into the rough part of their pre-conference slate, with road games at Wichita State, Georgia and USF coming over the next few weeks. Seton Hall is counting on guard Sterling Gibbs to get them through this stretch, and the junior is coming off a Big East Player of the Week nod after putting up 40 points in the Paradise Jam finale against Illinois State and reaching double figures in wins over George Washington and Mount St. Mary’s. The Pirates are also getting contributions from freshmen Khadeen Carrington and Angel Delgado, who combined for 29 points on 14-of-16 shooting on Tuesday against Mount St. Mary’s.

TIP-INS

1. Delgado (9.7 rebounds) has led Seton Hall on the boards in each of the first six games.

2. The Scarlet Knights are struggling to 28 percent from beyond the arc.

3. Gibbs is 14-of-24 from 3-point range and the Pirates are shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 69, Rutgers 61