Preview: Rutgers at Southern Methodist

Southern Methodist looks to win its fourth straight game when it hosts Rutgers on Tuesday in an American Athletic Conference clash. The Mustangs hope to finish a stretch of four games in seven nights with another victory after downing Hofstra 73-49 on Sunday in a makeup game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 7, but was postponed when the Pride’s flight was cancelled due to inclement weather. Coach Larry Brown admitted that fatigue may be an issue for his team, but believes they will be up for the challenge, saying: “On Tuesday, hopefully we’ll have our legs and be ready to go, it’s a conference game.”

Rutgers has lost three out of its last four games and is coming off a 77-55 setback to Houston. The Scarlet Knights are 0-4 on the road this season and have their work cut out for them as four out of their next six contests are away from home. Coach Eddie Jordan was disappointed with his team’s effort against the Cougars and stressed that they can’t afford to take any nights off, saying: “We just didn’t play well, we thought coming in that to win the game, everyone must play well, we were the opposite.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN News

ABOUT RUTGERS (8-10, 2-3 AAC): Myles Mack, who has been named to the AAC Honor roll twice this season, leads the team in scoring (16.7) and netted 15 points versus Houston. Kadeem Jack tops the team in rebounding (6.9) but hasn’t grabbed 10 or more boards in his last 12 outings. Mack ranks first in the AAC in free throw percentage (87.1) and has gone perfect from the line in nine games, including five of his last six.

ABOUT SMU (14-4, 3-2): The Mustangs are ranked 15th nationally in field goal percentage and have shot 50 percent or higher from the floor in two of their last three outings. Markus Kennedy recorded his second double-double in three games, notching 12 points and 12 rebounds versus Hofstra. Nic Moore leads the team in scoring (12.9), assists (4.6) and 3-point percentage (50) and has finished in double figures in 15 games this season.

TIP-INS

1. Southern Methodist is 9-0 at home this season.

2. The Mustangs have held 15 of their 18 opponents to less than 40 percent shooting.

3. Mack has finished in double figures in 10 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist 75, Rutgers 60