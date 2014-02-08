Preview: Rutgers at South Florida

A pair of teams mired near thebottom of the American Athletic Conference standings do battle onSaturday, with both squads looking to get some momentum heading intothe league’s postseason tournament. Rutgers has lost seven of nine, capped by a32-point blowout at the hands of Memphis on Tuesday. Coach EddieJordan is trying to find some answers in his first campaign with theScarlet Knights, especially on the defensive end of the floor, wherethe team is allowing 76.7 points a contest, ninth in the league.Playing against the Bulls mightbe a relief for Rutgers, with South Florida averaging a league-worst66.6 points. South Florida has scored at least 78 points in two ofits last three outings, but it has also failed to break 60 points insix league games this season. Both teams are looking for some consistentproduction.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT RUTGERS (9-14, 3-7 AAC):One thing Jordan is finding that his first Rutgers team lacks isphysicality, which can really hurt the Scarlet Knights when they runinto a very physical team. Case in point: Rutgers’ 101-69 loss toMemphis on Tuesday, which Jordan saw as a matter of more physicalstrength winning out. “They’re bigger than we are. They’re tougherthan they’re better,” Jordan said. “I told our guys at halftimethat it doesn’t mean we can’t win the game just because they‘rebetter, but you have to play a very good game.”

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (12-11, 3-7):The potential is there for freshman big man Chris Perry, and Bullscoach Stan Heath knows it. But despite Perry’s continued improvementand presence on the interior — he ranks third on the team inscoring (9.7) and rebounding (5.8) — he is sixth on theteam in minutes per game, averaging 21.2 with just 10 starts. Heathwould prefer to keep Perry learning in small spurts, though he maypush the freshman’s minutes up as the postseason approaches to fullytake advantage of his developing weapon.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers F Kadeem Jack ranksseventh in the AAC in rebounding (6.9 per game) and 14th in scoring (13.6).

2. South Florida ranks as theworst 3-point shooting team in the AAC, shooting 25.7 from beyond thearc and averaging 3.2 treys per game.

3. The Bulls lead the all-timeseries between the schools, 7-5, including wins in the last two gamesplayed in Tampa.

PREDICTION: South Florida 68,Rutgers 66