Rutgers 79, South Florida 69:Kadeem Jack scored a career-high 31 points to lead the ScarletKnights to their first road victory of the season.

Jack was 13-for-13 from thefree-throw line and also grabbed six boards for Rutgers (10-14, 4-7AAC). Myles Mack added 15 points and five assists while Wally Judgehad 10 points and a team-high eight boards.

Martino Brock came off the benchto lead South Florida (12-12, 3-8) with 17 points. Victor Rudd added15 points and seven rebounds while Chris Perry scored 11 points forthe Bulls, who shot 2-of-11 from 3-point range.

The Knights jumped out fast tostart the game, taking a 15-2 lead with less than five minutes gonein the contest. The lead was still 12 when the Bulls went on a 13-2run to get back in the game and the Rutgers advantage was only one atthe break.

South Florida scored the firstsix points of the second half to take its first lead and the game wasstill tied with 10 minutes to play. But an 18-5 run over the nexteight minutes gave the Knights complete control and a bigwin for first-year coach Eddie Jordan.

GAMENOTEBOOK: The Scarlet Knights finished 21-of-26 from the line, while the Bulls were 17-of-20. … Rutgers won the boardbattle 37-30. … The Scarlet Knights last won on the road in thefinal regular season game in 2012-13, at Seton Hall.