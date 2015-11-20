St. John’s 61, Rutgers 59

Ron Mvouika sank two free throws with 1:20 left as St. John’s rallied from a 16-point deficit to claim a 61-59 win over Rutgers on Thursday night at Carnesecca Arena in New York.

Mvouika, a guard/forward, had 12 points and 10 rebounds and freshman center Yankuba Sima totaled 13 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for St. John’s (3-0), which remains unbeaten in the Chris Mullin era.

Red Storm freshman guard Federico Mussini contributed 13 points and seven rebounds after averaging 18 points through the first two games.

Senior guard Bishop Daniels had 21 points, eight rebounds, and five steals for Rutgers (2-1), which hasn’t won three straight games to start a season since 2008-09.

Scarlet Knights sophomore guard Mike Williams scored 13 points and sophomore forward D.J. Foreman totaled nine points and eight rebounds.

Daniels scored 10 of Rutgers’ first 19 points as the Scarlet Knights took an early double-digit lead before reaching halftime with a 33-26 advantage.

Rutgers opened the second half on a 12-3 run to build its lead to 16, but St. John’s fought back to take the lead for good on Mvouika’s free throws.