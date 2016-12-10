Preview: Rutgers at Stony Brook

Steve Pikiell returns to his former post when sizzling Rutgers visits Stony Brook on Saturday. Pikiell, who has the Scarlet Knights off to an 8-1 start, coached the Seawolves for the past 11 seasons, leading them to the NCAA Tournament last year.

Although its non-conference slate has been a bit soft, Rutgers is off to its best start since 1975 and shot 64.8 percent from the field in a 79-37 victory over Central Connecticut on Tuesday. It was the best Rutgers has shot in any game since 1991 and their largest margin of victory since 2005. Under Pikiell, Stony Brook won an average of 23.8 games over its last five seasons but struggled out of the gates minus their veteran coach this season. The Seawolves, however, have won their past two games, including 62-57 over Lehigh last game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT STONY BROOK (3-5): Pikiell not only took the Seawolves from a four-win team struggling with its transition to Division I but made them the monsters of the America East in his 11 seasons on the sideline. Playing to constant sold-out arenas, Stony Brook went 192-156 under Pikiell capped by 26 wins and a trip to the NCAA Tournament last season. Akwasi Yeboah and Lucas Woodhouse combined for 30 points in Stony Brook's victory over Lehigh but Stony Brook, which averages only 69 points, shot 31.7 percent from the field.

ABOUT RUTGERS (8-1): The Scarlet Knights' lone loss came at Miami 73-61 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Rutgers ranked third in the nation in offensive rebounding (16.3) and fifth in rebounding margin (plus-12.1) through Wednesday's games. DeShawn Freeman leads the team's balanced scoring at 13.6 points per game followed by Nigel Williams at 12.1, while Corey Sanders (9.7) had his best shooting day of the season Tuesday, going 6-for-9 from the field to finish with 14 points.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers is 1-1 on the road this season, winning at DePaul to snap a 23-game road losing streak.

2. Rutgers was 20th in the nation in scoring defense (60.3 points).

3. Tyrell Studivant, a 6-7 junior forward, leads three Stony Brook players in double-figure scoring averaging 12.8 points while pulling down 7.1 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 70, Stony Brook 60