Temple 88, Rutgers 82: Will Cummings scored a game-high 21 points and dished out eight assists as the Owls edged the visiting Scarlet Knights to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Dalton Pepper added 20 points for the Owls (6-13, 1-7 American Athletic Conference), who blew a 20-point lead in the second half before closing with a 14-7 run. Anthony Lee contributed 15 points and eight rebounds while Quenton DeCosey also scored 15 for Temple.

Kadeem Jack led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds for Rutgers (8-13, 2-6), which has lost six of seven since beating the Owls on Jan. 1. Junior Etou scored 14 points, J.J. Moore had 13 and Myles Mack added 10 for the Scarlet Knights, who turned the ball over 11 times in the first half and 13 times overall.

Pepper finished with 14 points and Cummings added 11 as the Owls shot 65.6 percent from the field in the first half to build a 50-37 lead. Temple quickly pushed the lead to 20 in the second half before Rutgers pulled within 66-62 with about 8 1/2 minutes left after Jack capped a big run with five straight points.

Moore hit two straight long 3-pointers to give the Scarlet Knights the lead 75-74 with a little under three minutes to go. Cummings answered with two straight baskets, Pepper followed an Etou free throw with a basket and Josh Brown made two at the line for an 82-76 lead with 46.1 seconds left before the Owls held on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Owls made 20-of-25 free throws and finished shooting 52.5 percent from the field. ¦ Rutgers F Wally Judge, averaging 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds, missed the game due to a neck issue. ¦ Temple leads the all-time series 33-19 against Rutgers, which moves to the Big Ten next season.