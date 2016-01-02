Preview: Rutgers at Wisconsin

Wisconsin looks to get back on the winning track when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday. The Badgers lost their first Big Ten opener since 2002-03 following a 61-55 defeat to No. 14 Purdue on Tuesday and have now dropped four home games after losing just twice in Madison during November and December in the previous three seasons.

“We have a lot to work on and we talked about several things individually and collectively,” Wisconsin interim head coach Greg Gard told reporters. “Take care of the ball, be really stout defensively, rebound, get high-percentage shots and don’t beat yourself.” Rutgers put up a good fight but eventually dropped a 79-72 decision to Indiana in its Big Ten opener on Wednesday. The Scarlet Knights have lost 15 consecutive regular-season conference games and have lost all nine of their Big Ten road tilts since joining the conference in 2014-15. Rutgers hasn’t won a Big Ten game since Jan. 11, 2015 when it shook the college basketball landscape with a 67-62 victory over then fourth-ranked Wisconsin and hopes that lightning strikes twice against the Badgers.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT RUTGERS (6-8, 0-1 Big Ten): Omari Grier poured in a team-high 20 points in the loss to the Hoosiers and has scored 42 points in his last two games after netting 41 in his previous 11 outings. Corey Sanders added 17 points and five assists to finish in double figures for the 10th time this season while Greg Lewis tallied a season-high 13 points against Indiana. “We need a legitimate third scorer to go along with Omari and Corey,” Rutgers head coach Eddie Jordan told reporters. “Greg is not a core scorer for us and he got his just doing some dirty work.”

ABOUT WISCONSIN (8-6, 0-1): Nigel Hayes led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds in the loss to the Boilermakers and has finished with at least 10 points in 13 of his 14 games this season. Freshman forward Alex Illikainen had the best game of his young collegiate career as he came off the bench to score 10 points in 11 minutes of action. Ethan Happ, who is Badgers’ highest-scoring freshman, was limited to a season-low two points on 1-of-8 shooting against Purdue after averaging 13.2 points in his previous four games.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin’s four home losses have come by a combined 11 points.

2. Grier is 9-of-13 from 3-point range in his last two games.

3. The Badgers have been held to 67 points or less in four of their last five games.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 71, Rutgers 58