Wisconsin 79, Rutgers 57

Redshirt junior guard Zak Showalter scored a career-high 21 points to pace Wisconsin to a 79-57 Big Ten Conference win against visiting Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

Showalter shot 8 of 8 overall from the field, including 4-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, for the Badgers (9-6, 1-1 Big Ten).

Redshirt freshman Ethan Happ posted his fifth double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Junior guard Bronson Koenig added 14 points for the Badgers, who shot 53.4 percent overall (31 of 58) in the win.

Sophomore guard Mike Williams contributed a team-high 20 points for Rutgers (6-9, 0-2), which has lost 17 straight games against Big Ten opponents. The Scarlett Knights’ last conference win occurred January 11, 2015, when they upset then-No. 4 Wisconsin at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J.

Senior guard Bishop Daniels scored 11 points for the Scarlett Knights.

Daniels and sophomore guard D.J. Foreman combined for 10 points during a 10-2 second-half Rutgers run that cut Wisconsin’s lead to 45-41 with 13:40 to go.

Wisconsin posted its first conference victory for interim coach Greg Gard, who assumed the top job when Bo Ryan retired on Dec. 15.