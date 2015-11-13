Preview: Sacramento State at Arizona State

Bobby Hurley becomes the latest coach to try and awake the sleeping giant known as Arizona State basketball when the Sun Devils host Sacramento State on Friday in their season opener. The Sun Devils have appeared in the NCAA Tournament just twice and won one game since 2003, rather head-scratching considering the school’s sunny location and proximity to recruiting hot spots like Southern California and Texas.

Hurley inherits four starters from a squad that finished 18-16 and lost to Richmond, 76-70, in overtime in the second round of the NIT. The former Duke star wants to push the tempo while also implementing the same kind of hard-nosed, floor-slapping defense he became famous for while playing for Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils. “You want to start establishing an identity of who you are and particularly on your home court,” Hurley said. “Just give ourselves and our fans something to be excited about. I feel like our guys will have great energy on Friday. They’re really looking forward to it. Sacramento State had an excellent year last year, a 21-win team and postseason team. So we’ll get a great, great test on Friday.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network Arizona

ABOUT SACRAMENTO STATE (2014-15: 21-12): The Hornets are coming off a record-breaking season that included a 13-5 finish in the Big Sky Conference and the first postseason win in 53 years, defeating Portland in the first round of the CIT. Senior guard Cody Demps is the team’s top returning scorer (9.8 ppg) and best defender and has started 63 straight games while 6-foot-11 junior center Eric Stuteville averaged 7.1 points and tied for eighth in the Big Sky with 1.1 blocks per game. The Hornets crushed Division III Simpson 103-63 in an exhibition last Friday, jumping out to a 23-2 lead in the first eight minutes and finishing with a 55-24 rebounding edge.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (2014-15: 18-16): Junior forward Savon Goodman excelled after transferring in from UNLV where he had been suspended following felony theft charges, averaging 11.2 rebounds and 7.6 rebounds per game. Also back is 6-10 senior post Eric Jacobsen, who averaged 8.3 points and 5.9 rebounds, senior guard Gerry Blakes (11.1 points) and sophomore point guard Tra Holder (7.0 points, 3.6 assists). “Tra’s got really good demeanor out there right now,” Hurley said. “He’s running the team. I have a lot of confidence when the ball’s in his hands making decisions out there on the floor.”

TIP-INS

1. Hurley coached Buffalo to a school record-tying 23 wins, its first Mid-American Conference title and first NCAA Tournament berth in 2014-15.

2. Hurley (Duke, 1992) and Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning (Kansas, 1988) are the only current college coaches who earned NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player awards.

3. Arizona State is 47-8 (85.5 percent) at home the past three seasons which is tied for 10th best in the NCAA.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 88, Sacramento State 68