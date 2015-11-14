FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sacramento State 66, Arizona State 63
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 14, 2015 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

Sacramento State 66, Arizona State 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sacramento State guard Cody Demps had 22 points, eight in the final 1:52, and the visiting Hornets spoiled Bobby Hurley’s Arizona State coaching debut with a 66-63 victory Friday in Tempe, Ariz.

Demps made two go-ahead 3-pointers down the stretch, and his two free throws with 24.5 seconds remaining completed the scoring.

Sun Devils guard Gerry Blakes missed a contested 3-pointer with two seconds remaining. ASU made 2-of-17 3-point attempts.

Guard Marcus Graves had 20 points for the Hornets (1-0), who were 3-36 against Pac-12 teams entering the game, last beating Utah in 2012.

Arizona State point guard Tra Holder had 17, and senior forward Willie Atwood added 11 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. Blakes had 13 points.

The Sun Devils (0-1) led 56-51 before Graves hit a 3-pointer, and Demps made a deriving layup to tie the game with 3:08 left.

Blakes hit a jumper before Demps’ 3-pointer with 1:51 remaining gave the Hornets the a 59-58 lead. Demps’ trey on the next possession countered a basket by center Eric Jacobsen for a 62-60 lead, and Arizona State never caught up.

Hurley, a former Duke All-American and the 1992 NCAA FInal Four MVP, replaced Herb Sendek this winter. Hurley was 42-20 in two seasons at Buffalo, leading the program to to its first NCAA Tournament appearance last year.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.