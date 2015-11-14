Sacramento State 66, Arizona State 63

Sacramento State guard Cody Demps had 22 points, eight in the final 1:52, and the visiting Hornets spoiled Bobby Hurley’s Arizona State coaching debut with a 66-63 victory Friday in Tempe, Ariz.

Demps made two go-ahead 3-pointers down the stretch, and his two free throws with 24.5 seconds remaining completed the scoring.

Sun Devils guard Gerry Blakes missed a contested 3-pointer with two seconds remaining. ASU made 2-of-17 3-point attempts.

Guard Marcus Graves had 20 points for the Hornets (1-0), who were 3-36 against Pac-12 teams entering the game, last beating Utah in 2012.

Arizona State point guard Tra Holder had 17, and senior forward Willie Atwood added 11 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. Blakes had 13 points.

The Sun Devils (0-1) led 56-51 before Graves hit a 3-pointer, and Demps made a deriving layup to tie the game with 3:08 left.

Blakes hit a jumper before Demps’ 3-pointer with 1:51 remaining gave the Hornets the a 59-58 lead. Demps’ trey on the next possession countered a basket by center Eric Jacobsen for a 62-60 lead, and Arizona State never caught up.

Hurley, a former Duke All-American and the 1992 NCAA FInal Four MVP, replaced Herb Sendek this winter. Hurley was 42-20 in two seasons at Buffalo, leading the program to to its first NCAA Tournament appearance last year.