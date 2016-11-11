Preview: Sacramento State at Colorado

Colorado is seeking its fifth NCAA Tournamenttrip in the last six seasons, and that quest tips off Friday night as theBuffaloes host Sacramento State of the Big Sky Conference. Coach Tad Boyle’steam is bringing back five returning starters, including forward Xavier Johnsonwho missed last season with a torn Achilles tendon, and is picked fifth in thePac-12 preseason media poll while receiving 11 votes in the USA Today nationalpreseason coaches’ poll.

Still, none of the returning starters is big manJosh Scott, a two-time All-Pac 12 selection who averaged 16.3 points and 8.8rebounds as a senior last season. Scott’s leadership may be missed even more,and that makes the next step that much steeper for the Buffaloes, whose lastthree NCAA Tournament appearances have been one-and-done affairs. “For us to get better andmake that next step, it’s not easy,” Boyle said Oct. 25 at the team’s mediaday. “It’s not going to be given to us or handed to us or tweeted to us. We'regoing to have to go out there and earn that. We have to beat people to make ithappen, and we have to do it on a consistent basis.” Sacramento State, meanwhile, has been waiting a bit longer to take the next step with onlyone winning season (21-12 in 2014-15) in 26 years at the Division I level.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SACRAMENTO STATE (2015-16: 14-17): CoachBrian Katz’s Hornets have four starters and 10 players back, including leadingscorers Justin Strings (15.5 points) and Marcus Graves (12.2 points). Stringsincreased his scoring average from 0.8 to 15.5 last season as a sophomore andis a versatile 6-foot-7, 230-pounder who has the range to score from outside aswell. Also returning are center Eric Stuteville (8 points) and forward NickHornsby (7.8 points, team-leading 6.9 rebounds), while 2015-16 reserves Jeff Wu(6.2) and Jiday Ugbaja (2.9) are being counted on to fill more prominentbackcourt roles.

ABOUT COLORADO (2015-16: 22-12): Joining Johnsonamong the team’s returning starters are junior guards George King (13.6 pointslast season), Josh Fortune (10.3) and Dominique Collier (7.5 points, 2.7assists) and forward Wesley Gordon (7.2 points, 7.6 rebounds). Boyle also iscounting on contributions from transfers Derrick White, a Division IIAll-American last season at Colorado-Colorado Springs, and Namon Wright,formerly of Missouri. Wright, however, has undergone surgery after suffering apreseason foot injury and is out indefinitely.

TIP-INS

1. The 6-6 King was named the Pac-12’s MostImproved Player last season after leading the conference in 3-point-shooingaccuracy (45.6 percent).

2. Johnson, a 6-7, 230-pound forward, finishedthird on the team in scoring (10.3) and rebounding (5.6) as a junior in2014-15.

3. Colorado was 16-1 at home last season whileSacramento State’s 3-11 road record included a season-opening 66-63 win at thePac-12’s Arizona State.

PREDICTION: Colorado 88, Sacramento State 63