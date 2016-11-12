Colorado makes 13 3-pointers in 90-53 win

Guard Dom Collier led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points as Colorado made eight of its first 11 shots from the field and tied a school record with 13 3-pointers

en route to a 90-53 victory over Sacramento State on Friday night in Boulder, Colo.

Belgian guard Thomas Akyazili had eight points and six assists to help the Buffaloes win their ninth straight opener. Forward Xavier Johnson, who missed last season with an Achilles' injury, added six points and seven rebounds and forward Wesley Gordon had seven points and 12 boards.

Ten players scored at least six points for Colorado, which was 13 of 21 from 3-point range as seven players connected from beyond the arc.

Forward Nick Hornsby registered 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets (0-1), who fell to 4-38 against the Pac-12 after shooting 29.4 percent from the field. Forward Justin Strings added 12 points and 10 rebounds but was 2 of 17 from the field.

The Buffaloes led 24-7 midway through the first half after taking control with an 18-1 run, highlighted by 3-pointers from guard Josh Fortune, forward Tory Miller and guard Deleon Brown. Colorado scored seven of the final eight points before the break to take a 42-19 lead at intermission.

The Buffaloes got 3-pointers from six players in the first half, including senior guard Derrick White, who was playing his first game with Colorado after transferring from Division II Colorado-Colorado Springs.

Buffaloes guard George King, who won the Pac-12 Most Improved Player award last season while leading the conference in 3-point shooting at 45.6 percent, also scored from long range as Colorado was 7 of 10 from behind the arc in the first half. King finished with 10 points.

Hornsby had six points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field and grabbed five rebounds before the break and his teammates were 2- of 21 from the field.

Sacramento State has one winning season (21-12 in 2014-15) as it begins its 27th campaign at the Division I level.