Preview: Sacramento State at Gonzaga

A deep roster has No. 13 Gonzaga back in the mix as one of the nation’s better teams as it opens the season against visiting Sacramento State on Friday. The Bulldogs return starting guards Kevin Pangos and Gary Bell Jr. and center Przemek Karnowski but also will receive a boost from transfers Kyle Wiltjer (Kentucky) and Byron Wesley (USC). “We want to make it to the Final Four,” Wiltjer told reporters. “That has to be our mindset.”

Gonzaga hasn’t reached the Sweet 16 since 2009 but figures it can get at least that far this season. Pangos is an outside bomber who averaged 14.4 points and made 84 3-pointers, while Bell averaged 11 points and Karnowski averaged 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds. A freshman who may contribute is 6-10 center Domantas Sabonis, the son of basketball Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT SACRAMENTO STATE (2013-14: 14-16): The Hornets return all five starters, including the backcourt of Mikh McKinney (16.6 points, 4.6 assists) and Dylan Garrity (13.2 points, 3.6 assists). Swingman Cody Demps contributed eight points and 4.2 rebounds per game and is the team’s top defender. Forward Zach Mills and center Alex Tiffin are the other returning starters but will likely come off the bench this season behind forward Nick Hornsby and center Eric Stuteville.

ABOUT GONZAGA (2013-14: 29-7): Wesley averaged a team-leading 17.8 points last season at USC and chose the Bulldogs over Oklahoma State and Pittsburgh. The belief is that Wesley will team well with Pangos and provide a dimension that has been missing with recent Gonzaga teams. “He’s been one of our better ball-movers,” coach Mark Few told reporters, “and he can score in a bunch of different ways.”

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs went 15-0 at home last season.

2. Sacramento State is 0-13 against ranked teams since becoming a Division I program in 1991-92.

3. Gonzaga G Eric McClellan, a transfer from Vanderbilt, becomes eligible in January.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 85, Sacramento State 60