No. 13 Gonzaga 104, Sacramento State 58: Kyle Wiltjer scored 18 points and Kevin Pangos added 16 as the host Bulldogs drubbed the Hornets in the season opener for both squads.

Domantas Sabonis added 14 points and eight rebounds in his college debut for Gonzaga, which shot 54.5 percent from the field. Byron Wesley had 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals and Gary Bell Jr. contributed 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs.

Dylan Garrity scored 13 points for Sacramento State, which dropped to 0-14 against ranked teams since becoming a Division I program in 1991-92. Cody Demps added 10 points for the Hornets, who committed 22 turnovers.

Gonzaga rolled off 14 straight points early in the contest to take a 20-7 lead. Wiltjer’s basket made it a 20-point margin with 7:17 left in the half and Josh Perkins connected on a 3-pointer to end the half and give the Zags a 60-26 lead.

The onslaught continued in the second half and a 3-pointer by Pangos made it 76-35 with 12:06 remaining. Gonzaga’s lead topped out at 49 on three occasions in the final five minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wiltjer (Kentucky) and Wesley (USC) were making their Gonzaga debuts after transferring. … The Hornets shot 35.7 percent from the field. … Gonzaga had a 47-28 rebounding edge.