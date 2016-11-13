Preview: Sacramento State at Nebraska

Hope for sustained success has been in short supply for Nebraska since it failed to build upon its surprising 2013-14 squad that ended the school's 15-year drought from the Big Dance. Coming off their fourth 18-loss campaign in five seasons since making the move to the Big Ten, the Cornhuskers look to win their 15th consecutive season opener Sunday when they host Sacramento State.

Only top returning scorer Tai Webster - the lone senior on the roster - remains from Nebraska's most recent NCAA Tournament team, although fifth-year coach Tim Miles began preparations for his current squad last season by handing out 2,851 minutes to freshmen - the fifth-highest total among Power-5 conference schools. The Cornhuskers started four sophomores in Monday's 98-45 exhibition win over Chadron State, although Miles spoke glowingly about 6-8 freshman forward Isaiah Roby, who led all scorers with 16 points off the bench. "I haven't had a freshman like (Roby) here for sure … He's a next-level kind of kid, I think. He just needs to get the right habits and get in the swing of things," Miles told The Lincoln Journal-Star. The Hornets pulled off an upset at Arizona State to begin last season but could not recreate the magic in this year's season opener - a 90-53 setback Friday at Colorado.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network.

ABOUT SACRAMENTO STATE (0-1): The Hornets return four starters from last season's team, including honorable mention all-conference Justin Strings (15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds), who posted 12 points and 10 boards Friday but finished 2-of-17 from the field. Fellow forward Nick Hornsby fared much better against the Buffaloes, going 7-for-13 from the floor and tallying team highs of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Junior guard Marcus Graves (12.2 points, team-high 4.7 assists) is the Hornets' second-leading returning scorer managed just 10 points and one assist in the opener while going 0-for-5 beyond the arc, typifying an evening in which Sacramento State connected on only two of its 22 3-point attempts and recorded only four assists.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (2015-16: 16-18): Webster (10.1 points) was a bright spot in another losing season for the Cornhuskers, nearly tripling his scoring average from his sophomore campaign while finishing in double figures 16 times after doing so only seven times previously. The most impactful freshman from a season ago was point guard Glynn Watson Jr., who posted the best assist-to-turnover ratio (2.44) by a Nebraska guard in nearly a decade and the fourth-best over the last 30 years. Roby and transfers Evan Taylor (Samford) and Anton Gill (Louisville) were among six players to finish in double figures in the Cornhuskers' exhibition victory and will be counted upon to replace the gaping offensive void left behind by Shavon Shields (16.8 points) and Andrew White (16.6).

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska is 82-9 in non-conference home games over the last 10 years, including 19-4 since moving into Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2013.

2. Sacramento State has lost all three meetings in this series - the most recent coming in 1993 - but grabbed 17 offensive boards against Colorado.

3. The Cornhuskers averaged 72.2 points last season - their highest mark since 1996-97 (72.9).

PREDICTION: Nebraska 79, Sacramento State 62