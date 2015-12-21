Preview: Sacramento State at Stanford

Dorian Pickens’ emergence is coming at just the right time for Stanford, which will be without leading rebounder Reid Travis for at least the next few games. The Cardinal continue their seven-game homestand Monday against a Sacramento State team that has lost three of its last five games after opening with a 4-0 mark.

Pickens, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, followed up his 16-point effort against DePaul by shooting 6-of-7 from 3-point range and scoring a career-high 24 points in Saturday’s 75-73 home loss to Texas. “We have a lot of confidence in Dorian,” coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. “I think he’s starting to find out how good he can be over these last several games. I’m excited to see where he can go.” Pickens’ growth has been a welcome sight for Stanford, which learned before Saturday’s contest that Travis will be out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his left leg. The Cardinal need to be careful not to overlook a rested Sacramento State team that recorded a 66-63 win over Pac-12 foe Arizona State in its season opener.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SACRAMENTO STATE (6-3): Guard Marcus Graves averages a team-high 14.9 points for the Hornets, who have been off for eight days due to finals. The Hornets have just four players on their roster listed at 6-foot-8 or taller and have been outrebounded in six straight games, but they’re first in the Big Sky conference in assist-to-turnover ratio at plus-1.4. Senior point guard Cody Demps has started 72 straight games and averages 14.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Hornets, who are scoring 77.7 points per game but shot 39.7 percent from the field in an 81-73 loss at Portland on Dec. 12.

ABOUT STANFORD (5-4): The Cardinal have won three of their last four games but could struggle without Travis, who was averaging 12.8 points on 55.7 percent shooting along with a team-high 7.1 rebounds. “Not having him out there hurts us because he gives us a presence in the low post,” Dawkins told reporters. “He’s a warrior. He’s one of the guys that we all lean on. He’s going to be missed.” Travis’ injury creates an opportunity for 7-footer Josh Sharma and senior center Grant Verhoeven, who made the fifth start of his career Saturday against Texas and was held scoreless in eight minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford has won all four games in the series against the Hornets by at least 18 points.

2. Sacramento State is 4-36 all-time against the Pac-12’s current members but 3-5 since 2009.

3. Stanford is 96-32 at Maples Pavilion under Dawkins.

PREDICTION: Stanford 69, Sacramento State 64