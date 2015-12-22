FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stanford 70, Sacramento State 60
December 22, 2015

Stanford 70, Sacramento State 60

Sophomore forward Michael Humphrey had 21 points and nine rebounds, leading Stanford to a 70-60 victory over Sacramento State on Monday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Sophomore guard Dorian Pickens added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for Stanford (6-4). Senior forward Rosco Allen contributed 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Junior center Eric Stuteville scored 19 points for Sacramento State (6-4). Sophomore guard Marcus Graves had 11 points, and sophomore forward Justin Strings finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Hornets took a 19-10 lead on a 3-point play by Stuteville with 10:45 to play in the opening half. They were still up by eight with less than six minutes to go until halftime, but the Cardinal outscored them 14-5 over the last 4:29 to take a 36-33 lead into the break.

Stanford carried that momentum into the second half and took a 52-42 lead with 13:48 remaining, but the Hornets battled back to cut the deficit to two with 11:05 remaining. Sacramento State tied the game on a layup by Stuteville with 5:47 to go, but the Cardinal outscored the Hornets 14-4 over the final 5:08.

