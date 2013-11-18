Preview: Sacramento State at UCLA

UCLA will try to avoid joining the list of Pac-12 upset victims at the hands of Sacramento State when the 24th-ranked Bruins host the Hornets on Monday night. Sacramento State knocked off Utah last season and beat Oregon State in 2010, and they’ll meet a UCLA team that might not be at 100 percent. Travis Wear, one of six key returners for the Bruins, underwent an appendectomy Oct. 28 and is questionable to return against Sacramento State.

Without him, the Bruins should still be in good shape with 6-9 point guard Kyle Anderson, backcourt mate Jordan Adams and Wear’s twin brother, 6-10 forward David Wear. Anderson is honing in on his first career triple-double -- posting 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the season-opening win against Drexel—and Adams is coming off a freshman season in which he averaged 15.3 points. The Hornets will try to counter with two of their top three scorers from last season, point guard Dylan Garrity and shooting guard Mikh McKinney.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SACRAMENTO STATE (1-1): Garrity is usually at his best this time of year, averaging 10.1 points for his three-year career in November. He put up 22 points in Wednesday’s 74-66 loss to Cal State Bakersfield, shooting 4-for-6 from 3-point range and 8-for-13 overall. He’ll likely be the person responsible for guarding Anderson, which could put a dent in Garrity’s offensive contributions.

ABOUT UCLA (2-0): Norman Powell waited for his opportunity his first two seasons at UCLA, averaging 17.3 minutes as a freshman and 22.1 as a sophomore while settling for a reserve role with the Bruins. He’s finally getting a chance to start and the shooting guard is taking full advantage, contributing a solid line of eight points, four rebounds and five assists in the season opener and 18 points and three steals in Tuesday’s blowout victory against Oakland. Anderson, Adams and Powell combine to give UCLA one of the top backcourt trios in the country.

TIPS IN

1. UCLA freshman Noah Allen underwent surgery Thursday after suffering multiple fractures under his eye when he collided with an Oakland player in the final minute of the game.

2. Bruins freshman G Bryce Alford, one of UCLA coach Steve Alford’s two sons on the team, has played 20 minutes in each of the first two games while totaling 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

3. Sacramento State starting F Joey Quigley is questionable after injuring his groin earlier this week.

PREDICTION: UCLA 89, Sacramento State 67