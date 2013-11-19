No. 24 UCLA 86, Sacramento State 50: Jordan Adams scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and the host Bruins pulled away early.

Norman Powell and Zach LaVine added 14 points apiece for UCLA (3-0). David Wear scored eight of his 12 points in the first half and 6-9 point guard Kyle Anderson finished with eight points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Bruins.

Dylan Garrity scored 18 points to lead the Hornets (1-2), netting nine in each half. Alex Tiffin was the next-highest scorer with nine points for Sacramento State.

The Hornets took their only lead of the game at 10-9 with 13:10 remaining in the first half. The Bruins finally gained some separation with a 15-4 run that pushed the lead to 35-21 with 2:24 remaining in the half.

UCLA made one field goal over the final 7:19 of the first half but still took a 36-23 lead into the break. The Bruins then put to rest any thoughts of a comeback by scoring 14 consecutive points that extended the lead to 59-29 with 13:02 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA had taken 21 free throws and Sacramento State had taken none when the Hornets finally went to the line with 13:39 left in the game. … Adams has led the team in scoring in all three games. … Sacramento State starting forward Joey Quigley did not play after injuring his groin earlier this week.