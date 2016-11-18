Preview: Sacred Heart at Arizona

Arizona may only have seven scholarship players available for Friday’s game against visiting Sacred Heart, but there’s no reason to feel sorry for the ninth-ranked Wildcats. Coach Sean Miller’s squad still figures to have enough weapons to get past the Pioneers, who were picked to finish eighth in the Northeast Conference preseason poll.

The Wildcats will likely be without sophomore star Allonzo Trier (apparent ineligibility) and senior guard Kadeem Allen, who could miss several more games after suffering a sprained knee in the Wildcats’ 65-63 season-opening win over Michigan State. Freshman Kobi Simmons started in Allen’s place in Tuesday’s 12-point win over Cal State Bakersfield and scored 13 points but was easily overshadowed by 7-foot freshman Lauri Markkanen, who dazzled with 26 points on 8-for-11 shooting along with eight rebounds. “Lauri’s one of the best players in college basketball. He is. He’s a monster,” Miller told reporters. “He can put it on the floor, he’s a great free-throw shooter, he guards perimeter players, post players and he plays three positions for us.” Markkanen joins fellow 7-footers Dusan Ristic and Chance Comanche to form another imposing frontline for the Wildcats, who ranked sixth in the nation in rebounding margin at plus-9.2 last season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SACRED HEART (1-1): The Pioneers bounced back from a season-opening loss to Fairfield by rallying for a 90-86 win over Hofstra on Tuesday behind sophomore guard Quincy McKnight’s career-high 28 points. McKnight, who averaged 11.4 points per game last year, has led the Pioneers in scoring in both games this season and was 11-for-20 from the field with four rebounds and four assists in the home victory over Hofstra. The undersized Pioneers rely on their guard play but will need an otherworldly effort against the Wildcats from forwards De’von Barnett and Joseph Lopez, who is averaging a team-high 11 rebounds.

ABOUT ARIZONA (2-0): The Wildcats’ impressive freshman class includes 6-foot-5 guard Rawle Alkins, who has started both games and had 15 points and four 3-pointers against Cal State Bakersfield. Ristic is off to a slow start after shooting a team-high 55 percent from the field last year, but Miller isn’t the least bit concerned. “Dusan is gonna be fine,” Miller told reporters. “One of the things I’ve learned with him is confidence is really big. He’s our starter for a reason. He didn't play as well against Michigan State. I thought he did better (against Cal State Bakersfield) and I think he’ll keep getting better.”

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats have won 35 straight non-conference home games.

2. Markkanen, Ristic and Comanche are shooting a combined 20-of-24 from the foul line.

3. Friday is the first-ever meeting between Arizona and Sacred Heart, which is located in Fairfield, Conn.

PREDICTION: Arizona 77, Sacred Heart 62