Arizona State wins consolation game over Tulane

Arizona State guard Torian Graham had 22 points and guard Shannon Evans II had 21 points in the Sun Devils' 80-71 victory over Tulane in the consolation round of the Tire Pros Invitational at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Friday.

Freshman guard Sam Cunliffe had a career-high 10 points and Arizona State (3-1) made a season-high 12 3-pointers.

Graham and Evans, who both redshirted last season after following coach Bobby Hurley from the University of Buffalo, had four 3-pointers apiece. Cunliffe had two.

Melvin Frazier had a career-high 22 points and Cameron Reynolds had 17 points for the Green Wave (1-3), who will face Missouri (1-2) in the seventh-place game on Sunday.

Arizona State will face Davidson (2-1) in the fifth-place game on Sunday afternoon. Davidson beat Missouri 70-55 in the first game Friday.

Graham, a 6-foot-5 senior, has scored 82 points in the first four games, starting the last two after playing off the bench in the first two.

The Sun Devils led by as many as 13 points early in the second half and had a 56-45 lead after Graham's 3-pointer with 11:32 remaining.

Tulane went on a 9-0 run fueled by Kain Harris' five points to make it 56-54, but the Green Wave were never closer.

Evans' layup and free throw gave the Sun Devils a 59-54 lead, and they led by no fewer than seven points over the final 5 1/2 minutes.

Evans had 11 points and Graham had 10 when Arizona State took a 40-29 halftime lead, its largest of the half. Evans made three 3-pointers and Graham had two. Reynolds had nine points on three 3-pointers.

Tulane's first two losses under first-year coach Mike Dunleavy were to 2016 Final Four participants North Carolina and Oklahoma.