Preview: Sacred Heart at Boston College

A game Tuesday against a 1-4 Sacred Heart team is just what Boston College needs as it looks for its first winning streak of the season. The Eagles shook off a tough loss to No. 18 Connecticut by defeating Washington in the consolation game of the 2K Sports Classic. The Eagles have never lost to the Pioneers in six meetings, the latest an 83-73 victory in December of 2011.

Joe Rahon didn’t start against Washington after being late for the team bus, but responded with a season-high 22 points. “Joe is such a tremendous kid we forget he is just a sophomore,” head coach Steve Donahue said. “He made a mistake, and it was important for him to help the team win. He doesn’t make many, but it didn’t throw him off.” The Eagles continue to be led by the duo of Olivier Hanlan and Ryan Anderson, who have accounted for 242 of the 484 points scored.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, N/A.

ABOUT SACRED HEART (1-4): The Pioneers snapped a four-game losing streak to start the season with a hard-fought win over Fordham. Evan Kelly leads the team with 17.6 points per game, after averaging no better than 7.3 in his first three seasons. Louis Montes (15.3) has improved his scoring average every season, while Chris Evans (14.5) has brought his production up from 8.1 last season.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (2-4): Hanlan comes in averaging 22.8 points and is tops in free throws made (47) and attempted (57) and 3-pointers made (14) and attempted (35), while Anderson averages 17.5 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds. Aside from Rahon, who averages 12.5 points, no other player averages more than seven for the Eagles, who will go on the road to face Purdue and Southern California to begin December. After averaging 20 minutes and eight points in the first four games, Patrick Heckmann played just eight minutes total and did not score in the last two games.

TIP-INS

1.The win over Fordham was the first for Sacred Heart head coach Anthony Latina.

2. The Eagles are shooting 85 percent on free throws, including 16-of-17 by Heckmann and 8-of-8 by Alex Dragicevich.

3. The Pioneers, who finish a five-game road trip with December games against LeHigh and Hofstra, have made just 33-of-107 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Boston College 72, Sacred Heart 60