Boston College 75, Sacred Heart 67 (OT)
November 27, 2013 / 2:44 AM / 4 years ago

Boston College 75, Sacred Heart 67 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Boston College 75, Sacred Heart 67 (OT): Ryan Anderson scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Eagles denied an upset bid by the visiting Pioneers.

Anderson made 8-of-13 shots from the field and 12-of-14 free throws for the Eagles (3-4). Olivier Hanlan scored all but two of his 15 points in the second half and Joe Rahon added 19 points, including 7-of-8 free throws.

Chris Evans hit 6-of-7 from the foul line and finished with 18 points for the Pioneers (1-5). Steve Glowiak notched 15 points and seven rebounds, while Phil Gaetano made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to go with four assists.

Lonnie Jackson hit a 3-pointer to open the extra session and Rahon followed two free throws by Hanlan with a layup to help put the game away for the Eagles. Glowiak nailed three free throws to give the Pioneers a 59-57 lead with 4:11 remaining in regulation, and the teams traded baskets to produce a tie at 61 that lasted the final 2:48, Evans and Anderson missing 3-point attempts in the closing seconds.

The Pioneers made their first six 3-pointers and led by 11 points on two different occasions before the Eagles closed to within 34-27 at the break. Anderson had 15 points to outscore all of his teammates for Boston College, which made 2-of-13 from behind the arc in the first half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gaetano was 3-of-3 from 3-point range in the first half. ... The Eagles improved to 7-0 against the Pioneers. ... The Pioneers made just 2-of-15 3’s after their hot start.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
