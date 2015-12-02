Preview: Sacred Heart at Connecticut

A pair of losses in the Bahamas knocked Connecticut out of the Top 25, but the Huskies may have found a silver lining. UConn, which hosts state rival Sacred Heart on Wednesday, witnessed the emergence of freshman point guard Jalen Adams, who almost brought the Huskies back from a 21-point deficit in a narrow loss against No. 12 Gonzaga.

UConn, which opened the three-game set at the Battle 4 Atlantic with a rout of Michigan, got 10 points and two assists from Adams in a frantic comeback against the Bulldogs. UConn, which lost to Syracuse in the second round, trimmed a huge deficit to one point in the final minute before falling 73-70 in the third-place game against Gonzaga. The Huskies take a break from their rugged early season schedule against the Pioneers, who are riding a four-game losing streak. UConn faces No. 2 Maryland at Madison Square Garden next week.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNY

ABOUT SACRED HEART (1-4): The Pioneers, picked seventh in the Northeast Conference preseason poll, opened the season with a 76-64 victory over state rival Quinnipiac but haven’t since. Sophomore guard Cane Broome leads the Pioneers at 23.2 points per game and has hit double figures in each outing. Tevin Falzon, who missed the first three games of the season because of injury, is next at 16.5 points for Sacred Heart, which is 0-5 against UConn all-time.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (4-2): Members of the American Athletic Conference, the Huskies have made a conscious effort to bolster their non-conference schedule and came away with mixed results in a loaded field in the Bahamas. “We’re going to get another opportunity to get a signature win out of conference,” coach Kevin Ollie said, “and when we’ve got to be ready for it, and when we get in conference, we’ve got to be ready to go.” Through six games, redshirt-junior guard Rodney Purvis (13.3 points per game) leads four players in double figures, while Daniel Hamilton’s 8.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game are a team-highs for the Huskies, who are 143-21 against non-conference foes at the XL Center in Hartford.

TIP-INS

1. Broome, who led Sacred Heart as a freshman by averaging 14.5 points, was 11th in the nation in scoring entering Tuesday.

2. Gibbs and Shonn Miller, UConn’s graduate transfers, each average more than 12 points.

3. The Huskies have won 71 of their last 74 games played against in-state competition.

PREDICTION: UConn 88, Sacred Heart 55