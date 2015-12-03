Connecticut 82, Sacred Heart 49

Guard Rodney Purvis and swingman Daniel Hamilton led a balanced scoring attack and Connecticut put together two impressive runs to snap a two-game losing streak with an 82-49 victory over Sacred Heart Wednesday night at XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

UConn (5-2) closed the first half with a 27-2 run to take control of the game. Hamilton (14 points) then sparked an 18-0 run early in the second half as the Huskies opened up a 27-point lead on his 3-pointer with 11:54 left in the game.

Purvis (19 points) was one of four Huskies who scored in double figures. In addition to Hamilton, forward Shonn Miller and center Amida Brimah each scored 10. Nine UConn players scored in the game, and the Huskies shot 52.5 percent from the field.

Forward Jordan Allen led Sacred Heart (1-5) with 18 points. The Pioneers shot 29.2 percent for the game and just 25 percent in the second half.

The Huskies played the first 11 minutes as if they had jet lag from their trip home from the Bahamas. UConn was coming off back-to-back losses in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The setbacks against Syracuse and Gonzaga dropped UConn out of the Associated Press top-25 poll for the first time this season.

Sacred Heart played well to start the game. The Pioneers were aggressive on the boards and had godd ball movement as they built a 25-14 lead.

Hamilton’s pass to Miller for a dunk with 8:10 left before halftime got the Huskies rolling. That was the start of a 21-0 run for UConn. A three-point play by Purvis, who had nine points in the first half, gave UConn a 35-25 lead with 1:47 left in the half.