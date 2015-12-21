Preview: Sacred Heart at Northwestern

While everything seems to be going right for Northwestern during its seven-game winning streak, it hosts a Sacred Heart team Monday that has lost its last eight. The Wildcats used a late-game rally to post a 78-70 overtime victory over DePaul on Saturday, while the Pioneers have had a week to recover from an 80-71 loss to Hartford.

Northwestern is one of four Big Ten teams to reach 10 wins as it approaches its last two non-conference games before opening conference play at Nebraska on Dec. 30. Freshman Aaron Falzon drained two 3-pointers against DePaul in overtime after going 0-for-6 in regulation to lead the Wildcats to their second overtime victory in as many road games this season. '‘He really wasn’t heard of the whole game and we go to him in overtime and he hits two huge shots,‘’ Northwestern coach Chris Collins said of Falzon. '‘I don’t care if he misses six in a row or makes six in a row he has to shoot the seventh one.‘’ Northwestern is one of the nation’s better offensive teams - shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 37 percent on 3-pointers - and Sacred Heart ranks among the nation’s worst in points allowed (81.9 points), 3-point field goal (39.1 percent) and overall field goal (45.9) defense.

TV: 8 p.m., Big Ten Network

ABOUT SACRED HEART (1-8): Guard Cane Broome leads the Pioneers with an 18.7 scoring average, but is shooting only 39.7 percent from the floor and 28.1 percent on 3-pointers. The Pioneers trailed by 16 at the half against Hartford, a team that had lost six straight, and coach Anthony Latina told reporters, “you can’t win games at this level putting yourself in a hole like that ... I‘m not pleased with the way we’re playing and the way we’re defending.” Sacred Heart has lost five games by fewer than 10 points and is 0-7 on the road since opening with a neutral site victory over Quinnipiac.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (10-1): The Wildcats posted a season-low five turnovers against DePaul, much in part to sophomore point guard Bryant McIntosh (15.4 points per game) and his 2.7-to-1 assist/turnover ratio. Northwestern trailed by six points with less than five minutes to play and had two chances to win during the final five seconds of regulation. '‘They play with an air of confidence,‘’ DePaul coach Dave Leitao told reporters about Northwestern. '‘It showed when it’s supposed to show up, which is late-game situations ... They got a couple key threes, which they hadn’t gotten in previous moments of the game. That’s what good teams do, they execute, especially when they need to.‘’

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern’s seven-game winning streak is its longest since 2011-12 and an 11-1 start would be its best in 33 years.

2. Center Alex Olah (12 points per game) is within four of reaching 1,000 for his career and his 6.6 rebound average leads the team.

3. A pair of brothers will square off as Aaron Falzon averages 9.0 points for Northwestern and Tevin Falzon averages 8.5 points and 7.3 rebounds as a senior for Sacred Heart.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 88, Sacred Heart 67