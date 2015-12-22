Northwestern 103, Sacred Heart 67

Senior center Alex Olah scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting as Northwestern rolled to a 103-67 nonconference victory over Sacred Heart on Monday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Senior guard Tre Demps contributed 17 points for Northwestern (11-1), while sophomore point guard Bryant McIntosh handed out a career-high 10 assists.

The Wildcats won their ninth game in a row and clinched the school’s best start since 1982-83.

Northwestern, which eclipsed the 100-point mark for the second time in 22 seasons, has one more nonconference tune-up before opening Big Ten play Dec. 30 at Nebraska.

Sophomore guard Cane Broome paced Sacred Heart (1-9) with 26 points as the Pioneers dropped their ninth game in a row -- all but one of those losses coming on the road.

Olah entered the night needing four points to become Northwestern’s 33rd player to reach the 1,000-point mark. The 7-footer achieved that in the first two minutes against the smaller Pioneers and just kept going. Olah scored nine in the opening 6:32 as the Wildcats broke to a 16-11 lead that became 48-32 by halftime.

The first matchup between Northwestern and Sacred Heart also served as the first matchup between the Falzon brothers from Newton, Mass. Tevin, a Sacred Heart senior power forward, came in averaging 8.5 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds per game. Aaron, a Northwestern freshman stretch-4, averages 9.0 points and 3.6 rebounds with a team-high 24 3-pointers.

Tevin contributed nine points, five rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes while Aaron posted nine points, two assists and one rebound in 28 minutes.