Preview: Sacred Heart at Ohio State

Coming off an impressive 74-63 home win over Marquette, No. 20 Ohio State begins a string of home games against teams it should handle without working up much of a sweat when it hosts Sacred Heart on Sunday night. The Buckeyes will also host Campbell on Wednesday and James Madison on Friday as part of the three-game Buckeye Classic before playing their biggest nonconference game of the year on Dec. 2 at Louisville as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Since the 2009-10 season, Ohio State has the most wins nationally (90-8, 91.8 percent) of any Division I team, and the Buckeyes figure to add to that total this week.

Sacred Heart was the preseason pick to finish 10th in the Northeast Conference after finishing 5-26 overall and 2-14 in the NEC last season. The Pioneers defeated Hartford, 71-53, in their opener as part of the Connecticut 6 Classic but are coming off a home loss to UMass Lowell, 57-54, on Thursday night. Ohio State earlier faced UMass Lowell and crushed the River Hawks, 92-55, on Nov. 14.

TIME: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network.

ABOUT SACRED HEART (1-1): The Pioneers welcome back four players who started at least 15 games a year ago including senior point guard Phil Gaetano who ranked 10th nationally in assists (6.3). Forward De‘von Barnett, named to the NEC all-rookie team last season, leads the Pioneers in scoring (13.0) and rebounding (6.0). Guard Evan Kelley, who tied for the team scoring lead (12.8) a year ago, also returns and is averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (2-0): The Buckeyes shot 65.3 percent from the floor in their win over Marquette, including a 70.4 percent (19-of-27) in the second half. Senior Shannon Scott, taking over point guard duties for two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Craft, had a career-high 14 assists which tied him for No. 2 all-time for a single game in assists in school history with Curtis Wilson, who had 14 against Purdue in 1988. Four players scored in double figures for the Buckeyes led by redshirt freshman guard Kam Williams (15) who was 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State has won 50 consecutive games at home against unranked nonconference opponents.

2. Scott is leading the nation is assists with an average of 12.5 per game.

3. Ohio State is leading the nation in field-goal percentage (63.3 percent) having connected on 69-of-109 shots.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 97, Sacred Heart 56