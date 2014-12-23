Preview: Sacred Heart at Rutgers

CoachEddie Jordan is hoping his team can find some consistency before theybegin their first season of play in the Big Ten Conference next week,but Rutgers hasn’t been very consistent this year, going 6-5 with itslongest win streak being two. The Scarlet Knights will look to getback on the winning track when they host Sacred Heart Tuesdayin their final game before the Christmas holiday. The Pioneers havebeen playing well of late, winning five of their last six headinginto this contest.SacredHeart has already eclipsed its win total from all of last season,helped in a big way by the play of freshman guard Cane Broome, wholeads the team in scoring at 14.6 points per game. The Pioneers have fourdouble-figure scorers and average 72.6 points a game, which shouldmake for an interesting matchup with the Scarlet Knights, who allowjust 63.1 points a contest. Of course, Rutgers also has troubleputting the ball in the basket itself, averaging 58.9 points, withKadeem Jack (13.8) and Myles Mack (13.2) doing a good share ofthe scoring.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT SACRED HEART (6-4): He‘snot as lauded as some of the freshmen at Kentucky and Duke, butBroome is certainly making his presence felt in his first season incollege basketball. He earned his second NortheastConference Rookie of the Week honor in three weeks after scoring acareer-high 25 points in a win over New Hampshire, and he may startto get a national name if he keeps his scoring rate up. The fact thatthe Pioneers are putting together wins while Broome is scoring canonly help, and the freshman is doing more than that, also rankingfirst on the team in steals and defensive rebounds and second inassists. Broome has shown no fear thus far, and he should only getbetter with more experience in the collegiate game.

ABOUT RUTGERS (6-5): Jordan knowsthat if the Scarlet Knights are going to compete in the Big Ten,they’ll need to have some strength on the interior, which is whereJack, a 6-9, 235-pound forward, comes into play. Problem is, Rutgershas to be able to get the ball down inside to Jack, which hasn’t beeneasy for the Knights at times. Against St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday,Jack was playing well in the first half and Rutgers was able to getahead, but when the team failed to get the ball to him in the post inthe second half, St. Francis rallied for the win. “We couldn’t gethim going in the second half,” Jordan said. “He kept us abovewater and we got some separation with him scoring in the post. Wecouldn’t get that in the second half, though it wasn’t his fault.”

TIP-INS

1. Mack is tied for second in theBig Ten and 19th nationally in steals per game with 2.55.

2. Sacred Heart has shot at least52.5 percent in each of its last four games after shooting 50 percentjust three times all of last season.

3. Rutgers is last in the Big TenConference, hitting just 5 3-pointers a game this season.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 71, SacredHeart 68