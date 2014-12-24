FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rutgers 79, Sacred Heart 54
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 24, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Rutgers 79, Sacred Heart 54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS spelling to points in Para 3 CHANGES rebounding difference to 45-40 in Game Notebook)

Rutgers 79, Sacred Heart 54: MikeWilliams had 22 points as the Scarlet Knights routed the visitingPioneers.Myles Mack added 19 points andsix assists for Rutgers (7-5), which scored 20 points more than itsseason average. Kadeem Jack added nine points and five rebounds forthe Scarlet Knights.

Cane Broome led Sacred Heart(6-5) with 12 points, while De‘von Barnett added 11 points and sixrebounds. Tevin Falzon was 1-of-7 from the field but hit 8-of-11 fromthe free-throw line to finish with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The game was close in the openingminutes before Rutgers went on an 11-3 run to take a 20-9 lead onMack’s free throws with 12:17 to go. The lead was back down to fouron Steve Glowiak’s 3-pointer with 6:56 to play, but the ScarletKnights responded with a closing 14-2 run, with Williams scoring sixof the points, to take a 16-point advantage into halftime.

Rutgers started the second halfon a 12-2 run to take a 26-point lead on Williams’ jumper less thanthree minutes into the stanza, and the rout was on. Sacred Heartmanaged to pull within 14 with 12:08 to go on Broome’s 3-pointer, butRutgers again went on a run — this time an 11-2 streak — to pushthe lead over 20 again and it never got close after that.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Sacred Heart shot 27.3 percent from the field, including3-of-17 from 3-point range. … The Pioneers won the rebound battle,45-40, including 17 on the offensive glass. … Rutgers C Greg Lewisfinished with six points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.