Rutgers 79, Sacred Heart 54: MikeWilliams had 22 points as the Scarlet Knights routed the visitingPioneers.Myles Mack added 19 points andsix assists for Rutgers (7-5), which scored 20 points more than itsseason average. Kadeem Jack added nine points and five rebounds forthe Scarlet Knights.

Cane Broome led Sacred Heart(6-5) with 12 points, while De‘von Barnett added 11 points and sixrebounds. Tevin Falzon was 1-of-7 from the field but hit 8-of-11 fromthe free-throw line to finish with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The game was close in the openingminutes before Rutgers went on an 11-3 run to take a 20-9 lead onMack’s free throws with 12:17 to go. The lead was back down to fouron Steve Glowiak’s 3-pointer with 6:56 to play, but the ScarletKnights responded with a closing 14-2 run, with Williams scoring sixof the points, to take a 16-point advantage into halftime.

Rutgers started the second halfon a 12-2 run to take a 26-point lead on Williams’ jumper less thanthree minutes into the stanza, and the rout was on. Sacred Heartmanaged to pull within 14 with 12:08 to go on Broome’s 3-pointer, butRutgers again went on a run — this time an 11-2 streak — to pushthe lead over 20 again and it never got close after that.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Sacred Heart shot 27.3 percent from the field, including3-of-17 from 3-point range. … The Pioneers won the rebound battle,45-40, including 17 on the offensive glass. … Rutgers C Greg Lewisfinished with six points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.