Preview: Saint Louis at George Mason

Tenth-ranked Saint Louis will put several streaks on the line when the Atlantic 10 Conference leader visits George Mason on Wednesday. The Billikens are riding a school-record 17-game win streak, are undefeated in road games and can tie the school record for best league start with a win against the Patriots. It hasn’t been easy for the defensive-minded Billikens, who won their past two games by a total of four points and needed overtime to beat the Patriots on Feb. 1.

The last-place Patriots had a two-game win streak snapped Saturday but could give Saint Louis another run. George Mason’s offense - ranked fourth in the conference in scoring (74.6) and second in field-goal percentage (47.3) - will face a Billikens’ defense that tops the league and is ranked ninth nationally in points allowed (58.9). Patriot sharpshooter Patrick Holloway (43.1 percent from the 3-point line) will try to get free against the nation’s second-best 3-point defense.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS (23-2, 10-0 A-10): Dwayne Evans leads the defending conference champion with 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. Jordair Jett adds 13.2 points and is second in the A-10 with 4.9 assists. Evans, Jett and Mike McCall Jr. each have at least 34 steals while the Billikens allow opponents to shoot 38.9 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from the arc.

ABOUT GEORGE MASON (9-16, 2-9): Bryon Allen (15.8 points) and Sherrod Wright (14.8) lead the Patriots, who have lost five straight home games. Holloway chips in 9.1 points off the bench and Jalen Jenkins adds 7.1 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds. Allen, Wright and Jenkins - who didn’t become a regular starter until conference play - have all raised their scoring averages during A-10 action and the Patriots are averaging eight more points than in non-conference play.

TIP-INS

1. Saint Louis is tied with Florida for the fourth-longest active winning streak in the country, trailing Wichita State (27), Syracuse (25) and Stephen F. Austin (21).

2. The Billikens (9-0) join Wichita State (10-0) and Syracuse (6-0) as the only teams undefeated in true road games.

3. The Patriots haven’t lost six straight home games since the 1994-95 season.

PREDICTION: Saint Louis 73, George Mason 65