No. 10 Saint Louis 89, George Mason 85 (OT): Jordair Jett scored 24 of his 25 points after halftime as the visiting Billikens rallied to win their 18th straight.

Mike McCall Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds and Jake Barnett, who hit four 3-pointers, had 14 points for Saint Louis (24-2, 11-0 A-10), which improved to 10-0 on the road. Rob Loe, who also hit four 3-pointers, and Dwayne Evans each chipped in 13 points.

Sherrod Wright hit 12-of-18 shots for 34 points to lead George Mason (9-17, 2-10). Jalen Jenkins added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Patriots, who have lost six straight home games.

Jett made five straight baskets for Saint Louis, including a 3-pointer with just over five minutes left for a 60-58 lead, before Wright scored 11 straight points for George Mason to tie the game at 69 with 1:46 left in regulation. After Evans missed two free throws with 27 seconds left, Jenkins’ foul shots put the Patriots ahead 73-72 with five seconds left, but Jett had enough time to draw a foul and hit a single tying free throw.

Loe hit back-to-back 3-pointers two minutes into the extra period before Jett hit consecutive baskets and McCall added a layup to push the Billikens ahead by six. The Billikens went 21-of-35 from the free-throw line, including 1-of-4 in the final minute of regulation and 4-of-6 in overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bryon Allen stole an inbounds pass and hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Patriots, who shot 52.2 percent in the first half, a 35-32 halftime lead. ... The Billikens remain tied with Florida for the nation’s third-longest active win streak. ... The Billikens tied the school record for best conference start, joining the 1946-47 squad that went 11-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play.