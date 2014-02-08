Preview: Saint Louis at La Salle

Saint Louis has quietly emerged as one of the nation’s hottest teams, and the 15th-ranked Billikens aim for their 16th consecutive win when they visit La Salle on Saturday. Saint Louis has not lost since Dec. 1 and is coming off a quality road victory against Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday. La Salle, meanwhile, has lost four of its last five games following Thursday’s 12-point defeat to Massachusetts.

“I think it’s great, but I think it’s expected of us,” senior forward Rob Loe said of the winning streak, which surpassed the Billikens’ previous-best 14-game runs in 1958-59 and 1993-94. “We don’t even look at the winning streak,” guard Austin McBroom added. “Coach always talks about moving on to the next game.” For Saint Louis, that next game is its last contest before a week off, leading up to next weekend’s showdown with Virginia Commonwealth.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS (21-2, 8-0 A-10): McBroom is the only player among the Billikens’ top eight scorers that shoots better than 33 percent from 3-point range. The 5-9 sophomore connects at 39 percent from long range and is also the team’s top free-throw shooter at 91.1 percent. Dwayne Evans paces Saint Louis in scoring (14.6) and rebounding (6.5), although the win over Saint Joseph’s marked just the fifth time this season that Evans (eight points, seven rebounds) failed to reach double figures in either category.

ABOUT LA SALLE (12-10, 4-4): The Explorers’ best player in last Saturday’s win against Duquesne was center Steve Zack, who posted 16 points and 16 rebounds, as well as three blocks and a pair of steals in the 71-63 triumph. Jerrell Wright paced the team against UMass with 16 points and seven boards, but senior guard Tyrone Garland continued to struggle in both games. Garland (13.9 points per game) is shooting a career-worst 34.4 percent this season, including 26-of-90 over his last seven games.

TIP-INS

1. Each of La Salle’s 10 defeats has come by at least seven points, although two of those losses came in double-overtime.

2. Saint Louis G Jordair Jett has committed at least four turnovers in seven of his last eight games.

3. Over his last four contests, Loe is 10-of-16 from 3-point range and 16-of-18 from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Saint Louis 70, La Salle 62