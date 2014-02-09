(Updated: CHANGES rebounding reference to 33-27 in Para 2)

No. 15 Saint Louis 65, La Salle 63: Jordair Jett scored 25 points, including the go-ahead layup with 3.4 seconds left, as the visiting Billikens pushed their school-record winning streak to 16 games.

Saint Louis (22-2, 9-0 Atlantic-10) has not lost since Dec. 1 following a performance in which the team overcame 2-of-13 3-point shooting and a 33-27 rebounding deficit that included 11 offensive rebounds by La Salle. Dwayne Evans added 14 points for the Billikens while Rob Loe had a team-high nine boards.

The Explorers (12-11, 4-5) were led by Jerrell Wright’s 21 points. Steve Zack posted 15 points and 13 rebounds and Tyreek Duren chipped in 14 points for La Salle.

The Billikens led 29-20 with just over six minutes left in the first half before settling for a 33-33 tie at intermission as Duren knocked down a jumper just before the halftime buzzer. The game remained tight through the early stages of the second half until Saint Louis finally created some separation with a quick 5-0 spurt to take a 61-54 lead with 5:05 to play.

La Salle scored the next seven points, capped by Duren’s 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining, to forge a 61-61 tie. Jett and Duren exchanged layups on the teams’ ensuing possessions before Jett’s game-winner and Tyrone Garland missed a heave from halfcourt at the buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Evans led Saint Louis with 12 first-half points while Wright had 11 points for La Salle. Zack nearly had a double-double - nine points and 11 rebounds - at the break. ... Neither team’s bench provided much offensive support, as the Explorers’ reserves only managed four points and the Billikens’ bench chipped in nine. ... Garland has been mired in a miserable shooting slump, shooting 2-of-8 against Saint Louis and 28-of-98 over his last eight games.