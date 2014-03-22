Preview: Saint Louis vs. Louisville

Defending national champion Louisville came oh-so-close to being one-and-done in the NCAA tournament. The fourth-seeded Cardinals will look to put forth a better performance when they meet fifth-seeded Saint Louis in Saturday’s round of 32 in Orlando. Forward Luke Hancock, one of the stars of the Cardinals’ 2013 title run, scored eight of his 16 points in the final 1:53 to help Louisville overcome a late deficit against Manhattan and post a 71-64 victory in Midwest regional play.

The Billikens found themselves in an even more dire situation as they trailed by 14 with just over five minutes left in regulation before roaring back to force overtime and then registering an 83-80 win over North Carolina State. Rob Loe scored 22 points and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds and was stunned in the postgame press conference over the seemingly unfathomable comeback. “Yeah, that’s probably the weirdest turn of events that I’ve ever been a part of,” Loe said.

TV: 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS (27-6): Guard Jordair Jett (18 points against North Carolina State) and forward Dwayne Evans (11) typically carry the Billikens but Loe was the key cog against the Wolfpack, making four 3-pointers as part of an 8-of-11 shooting effort. “Obviously, Rob was off-the-charts great with all those rebounds and points and that was neat,” Saint Louis coach Jim Crews told reporters. The Billikens had lost four of their last five games before the miraculous comeback kept them alive in the tournament.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (30-5): Hancock reminded everybody that he was named Most Outstanding Player of last season’s Final Four with his stellar late-game run, hitting two go-ahead free throws and following up with back-to-back 3-pointers to keep the squad’s repeat hopes afloat. “We needed a couple bounces to go our way,” Hancock told reporters. “Nobody wants to go home on the first day. We’re trying to build a legacy. This is a first step.” Guard Russ Smith (team-high 18 points) and forward Montrezl Harrell (12 points, 13 rebounds, four blocked shots) also had solid outings against the Jaspers.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville holds a 45-20 series lead but the teams haven’t played since 2005 when both schools were in Conference USA.

2. The Cardinals are looking to reach the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in seven seasons.

3. Saint Louis was 12-for-26 from the free throw line against North Carolina State.

PREDICTION: Louisville 66, Saint Louis 59