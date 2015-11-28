Preview: Saint Louis vs. Louisville

After four blowout wins, Louisville gets its first legitimate test of the season in Brooklyn, N.Y., when it takes on Saint Louis on Saturday night. The game is the fourth for both teams in the Brooklyn Hoop Holiday Invitational.

The two teams have faced three of the same opponents in the Invitational, with the Cardinals blasting Hartford, North Florida and St. Francis (N.Y.) by an average of 35.6 points a game and the Billikens beating the same teams by an average of 15.3 points. Rick Pitino’s team has a lot of new faces, but two of them are experienced graduate students - leading scorer Damion Lee (19.3 points per game), a transfer from Drexel; and Trey Lewis (10 ppg), a transfer from Cleveland State who is one of four Cardinals averaging in double figures. This game should give Pitino a better idea about his team in preparation for its upcoming ACC/Big Ten Challenge battle against Michigan State. The last time Louisville and Saint Louis met was in the third round of the 2014 NCAA Midwest Regional, a game won by the Cardinals.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, American Sports Network.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS (4-0): The Billikens return four starters from last year’s 11-21 team, led by senior guard Ash Yacoubu, who is averaging 15.3 points and eight rebounds. Two other starters, sophomore guard Miles Reynolds (13 ppg) and junior guard Mike Crawford (11 ppg, 38.5 percent shooting from 3-point range), are scoring in double figures while sophomore forward Milik Yarborough (10.5 ppg) has provided a lift off the bench. Prior to last year’s disappointing season, fourth-year coach Jim Crews, a two-time Atlantic 10 coach of the year, was 59-14 at Saint Louis.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (4-0): Despite returning only 17 percent of its scoring from last year’s team, the Cardinals are shooting 52.1 percent from the field. In addition to Lee and Lewis, Louisville has received double-figure production from 6-10 sophomore Chiano Onuaku (10.8 ppg, team-best 8.8 rebounds) and sophomore guard Quentin Snider (10 ppg, team-best 4.5 assists). Raymond Spaulding, a 6-10 freshman, has been filling the stat sheet the last two games, producing 18 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks against North Florida and 12 points and two blocks against St. Francis.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville and Saint Louis have been in the same conference three times - Missouri Valley (1964-75), Metro (1975-82) and Conference USA (1995-2005).

2. The Cardinals rank second in the nation in field-goal defense at 29.2 percent.

3. Only two players on the Louisville roster - Mangok Mathiang and David Levitch - have been on the team’s roster for more than one season.

PREDICTION: Louisville 83, Saint Louis 65