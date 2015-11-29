Louisville 77, Saint Louis 57

Senior guard Trey Lewis scored 22 points and junior forward Mangok Mathiang posted a double-double, helping Louisville beat Saint Louis 77-57 to win the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mathiang had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Louisville (5-0). Sophomore guard Quentin Snider and senior guard Damion Lee scored 10 points apiece.

Junior guard Mike Crawford scored 20 points for Saint Louis (4-1) and sophomore forward Milik Yarbrough added 14 points.

Saint Louis maintained a slight lead through much of the first half. The Billikens went up 11-8 on a 3-pointer by Crawford with 13:52 to go and 16-11 on a layup by sophomore guard Marcus Bartley with 11:26 remaining. They led 20-17 after two free throws by Bartley with 7:26 to play.

Louisville staged an 11-3 run to take a 28-23 lead on a putback by Mathiang with 3:16 remaining in the first half and carried a 30-27 lead into the break.

The Billikens briefly reclaimed the lead early in the second half, but the Cardinals took control with an 18-4 run that put them up 51-38 with 10:52 left. The Billikens cut the deficit to 10 at one point, but the Cardinals pulled away.