No. 16 Saint Louis 64, Massachusetts 62: Jordair Jett converted the game-winning layup with 3.4 seconds left to cap a 17-point effort as the Billikens defeated the host Minutemen to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jett scored six points in the final 92 seconds for Saint Louis (26-5, 13-3 Atlantic 10), navigating his way through the defense to score the winning points and give the Billikens the outright conference title. Dwayne Evans added 14 points and Mike McCall Jr. scored 12.

Chaz Williams had 20 points and nine assists and became all-time career assists leader for Massachusetts (23-7, 10-6), but his 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced off the rim. Derrick Gordon added 15 points for the Minutemen.

Gordon scored five straight points to give UMass a 56-49 lead with 5:50 remaining and Saint Louis responded with the next seven to tie the score with 3:15 left. Jett tied the score with two free throws with 1:32 left, knotted it again on a layup with 1:04 remaining and then drove past two defenders for the decisive hoop.

Williams had 13 points and five assists in the first half as the Minutemen led 35-33 at the break. A jumper by Williams extended the UMass lead to 44-39 with less than 12 minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Evans, who ranks fourth in Saint Louis history with 918 career rebounds, matched his season low with only two. … Both teams struggled from 3-point range with UMass going 4-of-16 and the Billikens making 2-of-13. … Williams has 687 career assists, supplanting Chris Lowe (678 from 2005-09) as the all-time leader.