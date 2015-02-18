EditorsNote: adds new 14th graf with Crews quote

Senior Graham, freshman subs boost VCU

Virginia Commonwealth guard Melvin Johnson is glad to see Rams senior swingman Treveon Graham back in the lineup after a two-game absence caused by a high ankle sprain.

“It is great for a guy like me. It opens up the floor for guys like me,” Johnson said.

That was certainly the case Tuesday as Graham, in his second straight start, scored 16 points as No. 25 Virginia Commonwealth beat visiting Saint Louis 74-54 in an Atlantic 10 Conference game at the Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.

“He’s a very savvy player who has great basketball IQ and understanding of the game,” VCU coach Shaka Smart said of Graham. “So when you take him out of the mix, now you’re just down a lot of experience on the defensive end. He knows what he’s doing. He talks. He’s very, very good at following the scouting report and applying it.”

First-place VCU (20-6, 10-3 A-10) earned a 20th win for the ninth year in a row. Freshman forward Michael Gilmore added 10 points for the Rams.

“I thought we had pretty good killer instinct today,” Smart said. “Our guys showed good response today when Saint Louis made a run on us. We have a long way to go in terms of where we need to be as a team.”

Saint Louis (10-16, 2-11) was paced by freshman forward Milik Yarbrough, who scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half.

VCU won for the 30th time in its past 33 home games.

The Rams, who led by 12 at halftime, built the margin to 37-22 on a 3-pointer by Johnson.

Saint Louis missed six of seven shots during one stretch, allowing VCU to take a 41-26 advantage with 14:08 left on two free throws by guard Terry Larrier. A jumper by freshman forward Justin Tillman made it 45-26 with 11:08 left.

The Rams built the lead to 20 for the first time at 58-38 on a 3-pointer by Gilmore with seven minutes remaining. Larrier made a 3-pointer with 6:10 to go to make it 61-40, and the hosts had no trouble sweeping the season series from Saint Louis. Last month, VCU won 63-61 at Saint Louis on a last-second shot by Graham.

The play of freshmen was also a big part of the win for the Rams, who have been without senior point guard Briante Weber since he sustained a season-ending knee injury Jan. 31. Four VCU freshmen came off the bench to combine for 30 points Tuesday.

In addition to Gilmore, Larrier had nine, Tillman had six, and guard Jonathan Williams, who is seeing more playing time with the loss of Weber, had five points and six assists. Williams was averaging 1.3 points per contest before scoring nine Saturday.

“VCU is a very good basketball team, very deep and they put a lot of pressure on you,” Saint Louis coach Jim Crews said. “They finished around the bucket much better than we did. They do a good job of getting the extra pass and guys knocking in a three when they need a three. They did a good job.”

The Rams won the battle of the boards 38-29 and had 12 offensive rebounds.

The VCU bench, a strong suit all year with the frenetic “havoc” defense, outscored Saint Louis’ subs 36-26.

VCU forced 14 turnovers, and the Rams had 19 points off turnovers. Saint Louis scored only seven points off eight VCU giveaways.

The Rams went on a 14-0 run to take a 27-17 lead on a free throw by guard Jordan Burgess late in the first half. Saint Louis went scoreless for more than seven minutes during that stretch, and the Rams led 34-22 at halftime.

“We started off with really good energy on the defensive end, then Saint Louis made a nice run and took the lead,” Smart said. “Our guys really responded well after that.”

NOTES: With his 16-point effort, Rams G Treveon Graham raised his career total to 1,715 points. ... VCU returns to action at home Saturday against Massachusetts. Saint Louis hosts La Salle on Sunday. ... The Rams beat Saint Louis 67-56 at home last season and lost on the road 64-62. ... Saint Louis C John Manning is from Chantilly, Va., less than two hours from Richmond. He had one rebound in the first half and no points. ... The Rams will play the rest of the season without senior point guard Briante Weber, who injured his knee in a loss at home to Richmond on Jan. 31. He was 12 steals shy of the all-time career NCAA record before he was hurt. ... The VCU bench entered the game averaging 24.6 points per contest, and the reserves posted 36 points Tuesday.